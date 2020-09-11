Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 103.6% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 468,100 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 52.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 461,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.49 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

