Cipher Capital LP Buys New Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

