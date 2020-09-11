Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,349 CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $16.56 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

