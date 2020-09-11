Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,351 Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 63.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 19.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

