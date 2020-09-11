Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,796 Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,796 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,564,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,369 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archrock by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 621,190 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 966,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 147.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 534,632 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

