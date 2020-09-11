Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,629 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,629 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,774 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 903,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $8.91 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.