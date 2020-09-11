Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,361 First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.00 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

