Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $211,840 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.