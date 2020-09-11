Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,406 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.