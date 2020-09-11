Cipher Capital LP Has $126,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,494 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

