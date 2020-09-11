Cipher Capital LP Invests $254,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 308,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,909,000 after acquiring an additional 196,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $33.30 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

