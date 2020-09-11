Cipher Capital LP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

