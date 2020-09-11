Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

