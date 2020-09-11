Cipher Capital LP Purchases 11,276 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $125,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.12 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

