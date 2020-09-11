Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 333,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

