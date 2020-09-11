Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 371.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 159,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $23.85 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.