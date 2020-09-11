Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,433 Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CLH stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

