Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.94 on Friday. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.