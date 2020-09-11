Cipher Capital LP Sells 16,065 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,230 shares of company stock worth $73,599,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $107.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.