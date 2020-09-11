Cipher Capital LP Sells 217,876 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,876 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

