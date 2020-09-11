Cipher Capital LP Sells 2,479 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

