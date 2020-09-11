Cipher Capital LP Sells 66,233 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,233 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 517,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 254,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

