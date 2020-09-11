Cipher Capital LP Takes $113,000 Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

TROX stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

