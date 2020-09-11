Cipher Capital LP Takes $275,000 Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $408,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 298,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

