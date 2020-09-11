Cipher Capital LP Takes $97,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,889 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in 3D Systems by 12,041.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 297.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

