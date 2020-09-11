Cipher Capital LP Trims Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $27.42 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

