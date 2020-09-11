Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.25. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.17 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

