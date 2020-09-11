Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) Insider Robert Friedland Acquires 2,765,020 Shares

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) insider Robert Friedland bought 2,765,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$605,539.38 ($432,528.13).

Robert Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean TeQ alerts:

On Monday, September 7th, Robert Friedland bought 3,252,432 shares of Clean TeQ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$943,205.28 ($673,718.06).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Friedland bought 1,604,365 shares of Clean TeQ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$534,253.55 ($381,609.68).

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.20.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.