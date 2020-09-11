Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,598 shares of company stock worth $707,697 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

