Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

