CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $304,876.54 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, FCoin, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.