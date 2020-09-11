Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CIGI opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

