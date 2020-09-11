Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CPSI opened at $29.60 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,142 shares of company stock worth $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

