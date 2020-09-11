Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $211,988.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,698.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

