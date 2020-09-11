Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Trading Up 11.9%

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 203,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 97,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,699 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

