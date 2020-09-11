Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $211,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,698.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,142 shares of company stock worth $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

