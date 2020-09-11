Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBCP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,864 shares of company stock worth $418,830. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

