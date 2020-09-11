Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $188.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.70. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $210.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

