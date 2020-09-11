Corelogic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,833 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,025% compared to the typical volume of 163 put options.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of CLGX opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Corelogic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

