CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $85.40 on Friday. CorVel has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 11,453 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $931,816.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264 shares in the company, valued at $509,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,397 shares of company stock worth $7,881,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $346,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $536,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $29,033,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CorVel by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

