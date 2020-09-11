Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE CR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

