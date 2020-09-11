Critical Survey: NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) versus MMRGlobal (NASDAQ:MMRF)

MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MMRGlobal and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A NIC 13.84% 20.19% 13.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MMRGlobal and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 0 2 1 1 2.75

NIC has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.61%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MMRGlobal and NIC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIC $354.20 million 3.85 $50.43 million $0.77 26.44

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Summary

NIC beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMRGlobal

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Internet-based applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

