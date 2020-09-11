DAO.Casino Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004414 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.16 or 0.98790545 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

