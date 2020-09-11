Datacoin (DTC) Trading Down 47.1% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $8,191.68 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004947 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.