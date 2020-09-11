Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PLAY opened at $18.02 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

