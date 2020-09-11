Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $18.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

