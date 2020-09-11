Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

