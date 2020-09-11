Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 3,000 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Patrick Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,661 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

