Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

