DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.72. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $65,846,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

